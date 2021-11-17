Reps’ PDP caucus excited as US Secretary of State visits Nigeria

Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives has stated that it welcomes the visit of the Secretary of State of the United States of America, Anthony Bliken, to Nigeria, as it is hopeful some lingering issues would be addressed.

According to the caucus, the visit, coming ahead of the 2023 general elections “is timely; and it is our expectation that he would use his visit to address the growing human rights abuses, increasing threats to democracy, insecurity, and corruption in Nigeria”.

The Caucus in a statement signed by its leader, Kingsley Chinda, and made available to journalists on Wednesday, said it recognised that the United States is a strategic partner to Nigeria, and so had fervent hope that Secretary Bliken will engage the government’s failure to address the increasing terrorist attacks in Nigeria.

“Just this week a Brigadier General was killed by ISWAP and this is in addition to the countless numbers of soldiers who have been killed or grievously injured with the weightless and worthless remark of getting to the root of the matter.

“Our country cannot afford the luxury of losing military officers to terrorists when it can seek strategic military and counter insurgency assistance from the United States that has for many years built strategic and sustained military and intelligence frameworks for fighting terrorism.

“We note that the insistence of the Government of United States that all strategic military, anti-terrorism and counter insurgency engagements must be in accord with the Leahy laws”, the statement read in part.

The caucus further urged the Government of United States, through Secretary Bliken, to impress on the Nigerian government as an act of principle to stay within the realm of prohibition by not deploying received military assistance against citizens who embark on legitimate and constitutional agitations, including agitations for self-determination and secession, which are legitimate aspirations under the laws and treaties entered into by Nigeria.