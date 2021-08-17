Reps PDP caucus mourns Ibrahim Mantu



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has condoled with the family of former deputy President of the Senate, Ibrahim Mantu, who passed on in the early hours of Tuesday.



Leader of the caucus, Kingsley Chinda, described Mantu as a patriot whose role in the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country remains indelible.



He said, “the caucus is saddened as Senator Mantu’s death took everyone unaware, especially this is coming at a time that the country will be in dire need of his wealth of experience as a political leader and hard-line democrat.”



Recalling the sterling services he rendered to the people of Plateau Central District and the Nigerian nation as a two-term Senator between 1999 and 2007. The caucus described Mantu as a loyal and committed PDP stalwart.



“He remained a true and committed PDP leader till he breath his last. He was a politician per excellence.



“He left his footprints at the Senate, having served creditably well. As Deputy Senate President. Sen.Mantu was a bridge builder, cutting across class, tribe and religion, a mobiliser of men and women. He helped stabilized democracy in its nascent days.



“Senator Mantu role may have been misunderstood by his traducers, but there is no doubt he played his role as a lawmaker and a politician with dignity which earned him the respect and admiration of his colleague and party stalwarts including members of the caucus,” he said.