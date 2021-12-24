Reps prevented us from overriding Buhari on Electoral Act – Senate

The chairman, Senate Committee on Rules and Business, Sadiq Umar, has said the House of Representatives prevented it from overriding President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on the 2021 amended Electoral Bill.

Umar, representing Kwara north senatorial district, said this when he featured on NEWSKEG platform of the Correspondents Chapel, Kwara state Council, of the Nigeria union of journalists (NUJ) in Ilorin.

Explaining the Senate’s angle on the matter, Senator Umar said the decision was taken to avert a constitutional crisis.

He said as of the time the senators were considering the option of overruling the president, the Reps were not on the same page with them.

The lawmaker said if the Senate had gone ahead to override the president in that circumstance, such would not hold water and could lead to a constitutional crisis.

According to him, “if we had overruled the president, it would have been null and void.”

He said contrary to insinuations that the Senate made a U-turn on its earlier threat to override the president, its decision was “strategic to avert a constitutional crisis.”

“We did not make a U-turn on the proposed law as some might want to believe. Our action on the bill was a well thought out one. We consulted widely on the bill and made sure we carried stakeholders along; so we are ready to take the matter to the next level.

“We are not convinced by the president’s myriad of reasons why he couldn’t sign the bill into law, but while we were debating the matter the House of Representatives did not do so.

“We learnt that the matter had been put off till next year to allow tempers to cool and make for further meaningful consultations.

“The House of Representatives needed to back us for it to become law if we choose to override the president’s veto. Standing down on the matter was purely strategic and has nothing to do with making any U-turn,” he said.

