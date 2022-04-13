Reps probe anti-labour, unfair practices in NAN

The House of Representatives has directed an investigation into alleged anti-labour, as wel, as unfair treatment of some staff members by management of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

For that purpose, the House on Wednesday, mandated its Committee on Labour and Productivity to investigate the allegation, and also the reported illegal promotions in the past five years with the view to recovering all benefits that might have been enjoyed by the affected staff, as well as recommend necessary sanctions for anyone found culpable. The committee is to be supported by that on Information, Culture and National Orientation.

The House has also urged the agency to immediately recall the NUJ Chairman, NAN Chapter from Plateau State, where he was reportedly redeployed in controversial circumstances, back to the headquarters where he had served meritoriously, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

It further urged the Managing Director of NAN and the Editor-in-Chief to ensure immediate payment of all outstanding allowances to the NUJ Chairman (NAN Chapter) and ensure that he is not victimized any further.

This was fallout of a motion sponsored by Hon. Babatunde Ayeni, who noted that there have reported cases of victimisation and anti-labour activities in the agency, stressing that public establishments like NAN are under obligation to comply with the extant provisions in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 which, guarantees the freedom of association and to hold an opinion.

“The current situation in the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a Public Institution saddled with the responsibility of disseminating government’s activities, has been overwhelmed by politics in terms of staff promotion”, he said, adding that a set of workers who are not due for promotion have over the years been elevated to various higher offices in breach of due process, and the public service rules.

The lawmaker alleged that senior staff in the agency were using their positions to intimidate NUJ leaders, especially the Chairman who he said was suspended while he was on an approved annual leave. “Leaders, arbitrarily suspended the NUJ Chairman, in contravention of all known conventions and labour practices in the country”, he stated.