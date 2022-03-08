Reps probe ‘fraud’ in FERMA





The House of Representatives has ordered an investigation into the reported monumental fraud in the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The on House resolved on Tuesday to set up an Ad-hoc committee to carry out the investigation, covering activities of the agency from 2019 till date, and report its findings back within six weeks.

This was fallout of a motion by Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu, who noted that while billions of naira is voted to FERMA yearly for purposes of road maintenance, the federal roads across the country are nothing to write home about as most of them have become death traps, killing hundreds of Nigerians yearly as a result of poor conditions.

According to the lawmaker, “FERMA which was set up to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigeria road users is alleged to be enmeshed in serious corrupt practices by the management”, adding that the corrupt practices includes high handedness by the leadership of the agency, over inflation of contracts, award of non- existent contracts, massive splitting of jobs and flagrant disregard for procurement laws, amongst others.

“There are allegations of intentional delays in awarding contracts for road repairs and construction several months after bidding had been completed and successful bidders have emerged thereby compounding problems for Nigeria road users and sabotaging the effort of government”, he said.

He said most of these contracts are alleged to have been cornered by the management for themselves and their cronies who abandons site after collecting reasonable percentage of advance payment of contract sum, noting that “if these spate of unbridled pilfery by top government officials is allowed to fester and unchecked it will not only drain the national purse but discredit the perceived fight against corruption by this government…”