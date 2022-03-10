Reps’ probe: ICPC accuses Labour Ministry, UCH Ibadan on nominal roll padding





Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof Bolaji Owasanoye has accused the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, and the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan of padding their nominal rolls.

Prof. Owasanoye disclosed this during a public hearing on a motion to investigate the high level of corruption on nominal rolls of MDAs organised by the House of Representatives Joint Committees on Anti-Corruption and Public Service Matters.

While dropping the disclosure on Thursday, he said the commission was currently investigating the nominal rolls of some agencies at the request of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

He said the agencies under investigation were the Ministry of Labour and Employment; the Ministry of Health; the Ministry of Interior; the Ministry of Information and Culture; and the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

“They were referred to us by HOS. Interior did not do any recruitment. We have not finished with Health. But Labour and UCH were implicated definitely. Those two were definitely implicated,” he said.

On his part while also appearing at the hearing, the Chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Ekpo Nta pleaded for adequate funding to monitor the personnel budget of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), adding that many agencies assign salaries and non regular allowances to themselves without recourse to the Commission.

“We need to begin to look at the processes of paying for monitoring in personnel. Last year my Commission had N24 million to monitor personnel budget that runs into trillions. You cannot go round the country with that kind of sum.

“If we can get 0.005 percent of the budget, most of the issues we are looking at here would have been substantially addressed. In a place where I am getting 24 million, what I calculated was that we need about N184 million minimum to have gone round and then work on the electronic platforms”, he said.

