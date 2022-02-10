Reps probe importation of adulterated fuel, demands punishment for culprits

The House of Representatives, has ordered urgent investigation into the importation of adulterated Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol into Nigeria, and to also ascertain the roles played by regulatory agencies in the seaports.

This came as fallout of a motion sponsored under matters of urgent public importance on Thursday, by Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Tahir Monguno, who lamented the ugly develo,net and the dangers it poses.

Specifically, the investigation is expected to determine the roles played by the NNPC Limited, the Nigeria Customs Service, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and other agencies that have roles to play in the importation and dispensing of PMS, as well as ascertain the quality of petroleum products imported, ascertain whether importation, distribution and dispensing of the adulterated fuel meets international standard.

Majority of members who made contribution during the debate, said those responsible for the importation should be brought to book, while efforts should be made to ensure that the nation’s refineries are brought back to life.

Presenting the motion titled “Need to Investigate the Release and Sale of Adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Petrol Stations Across Nigeria,” Monguno said the country witnessed a sudden scarcity of PMS with the attendant long queues at petrol stations, especially in the Federal Capital Territory and Lagos state

The lawmaker noted that “according to reports, the scarcity was as a result of adulterated petrol in circulation upon the discovery of which the Federal Government ordered the stoppage of further distribution of the product,” adding that adulteration of liquid petroleum products is an illegal and clandestine practice which poses severe risks to public health and automobile engine quality among others.

“The seeming lack of a credible monitoring and surveillance system to ensure adequate fuel quality at the consumer end and prevent undue stress to the citzenry and the country as a whole,” he said.