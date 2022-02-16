Reps probe inmates’ deplorable state, bad working conditions in prisons

The House of Representatives, has ordered an investigation into allegations of deplorable conditions of inmates, as well as poor working conditions of staff members of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

The House on Wednesday, mandated its Committee on Reformatory Institutions to investigate these allegations and report back within 12 weeks for further legislative action.

This came following a a motion by Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu Ndudi, who noted that upon the enactment of the Nigeria Correctional Service Act 2019, Nigeria joined most countries of the world in adopting modern correctional alternatives to incarceration or imprisonment including non–custodial measures.

According to him, while the extant Act situates the workforce of the Service as the single most important resource available to the correctional system and thus prioritised the welfare of these Officers and men in line with international best practices to propel them to optimal performance, he argued that “despite this Act and increase in budgetary allocations to the Nigerian Correctional Service to drive its renewed mandate, the tempo and quality of the Service have remained the same if not retrogressing.”

He said the working conditions of Staff and inmates’ welfare have deteriorated notwithstanding the over N165billion budget allocations to the Service in the last two years, adding that the Arms Squad unit of the Service still parades obsoletes and substandard weapons despite over N1billion budget provision for Prison Biometrics, Arms and Ammunition in the 2020/2021 Capital budget.

He said the development was “impeding its ability to deter, prevent or respond effectively to both internal and external threats”, adding that there are been reported deaths of correctional officers and men across the country following attacks either on escort vehicles or custodial facilities.