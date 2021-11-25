Reps probe licensing process for tour operators, job recruiters, others

The House of Representatives has called for an investigation into the licensing of tour operators, labour recruiters, labour exchange and employment agencies in Nigeria.

To this end, it has mandated its Joint Committee on Labour and Productivity, Human Rights (NAPTIP), Youth, and Diaspora to carry out an investigative hearing on the the matter, and report back its findings within six weeks, as the panel is charged with the responsibility of liaising with the ILO and relevant NGOs for purpose of sharing key facts and figures.

This came Thursday, following a motion by Hon. Ayokunle Isiaka, who said some current practices encourage modern slavery, human trafficking, domestic servitude and forced labour.

The lawmaker lamented the lack of successful implementation mechanisms, systems and vehicles of social development, a situation he noted was the root cause-of the challenges facing the development of integrated and coordinated plan in Nigeria.

Citing relevant statistics, the lawmaker said “modern day slavery and its related issues are committed in a web of complexities and continues to thrive because of the growing lapses in our institutions amongst others”, he said, adding that there are estimated 40.3 million people trapped in modern slavery around the world at every given time.

“Of this 40.3 million, 24.9 million people are estimated to be within situations of forced labour. Out of the 24.9 million people trapped in forced labour, 16 million people are. exploited within the private sector. This includes fields such as domestic work, construction, and agriculture. 8 million of this 24.9 million are persons suffering forced sexual exploitation. Around 4 million of this 24.9 million are in situations of forced labour imposed by state authorities.

“Women and girls are disproportionately affected by forced labour, 99% of the victims are in the commercial sex industry, and 58% in other sectors. Nigeria ranks top amongst Nation with the sub sahara region with her citizen estimated to make up an estimate 25% of the victims trapped owing the issue before us”.