Reps probe ‘lopsidedness’ in NSITF recruitment

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committees on Federal Character and Labour, Employment and Productivity to investigate the reported lopsidedness in the ongoing recruitment into the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and other agencies under the Federal Ministry of Labour.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Ismail Tijani, on the “Need to Investigate the Ongoing Recruitment into the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and Other Agencies under the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity”, presented on Wednesday.

Tijani alleged that a particular part of the country was being favoured in the ongoing exercise, saying the development was in breach of the federal character principle.

“The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) is currently recruiting for positions at the management level. Only people from one particular part of the country are being recruited in the current exercise, which negates the principles of Federal Character.

“The Minister of Labour and Productivity has been embroiled in a battle to control Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), including the NSITF, and had been summoned by the National Assembly for the alleged misdemeanor in 2016 and 2021 respectively.

“The summons was based on allegations of employment irregularities, impunity, and anomalies indicating gross abuse of office. The current recruitment process at the NSITF, which is alleged to be biased could negatively affect the promotion of hardworking staff of the organization”, the lawmaker argued.