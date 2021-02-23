Reps probe NPHCDA over procurement breaches



The House of Representatives has resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate alleged breach of procurement rules by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).



This was sequel to a motion brought under matters of urgent public importance on Tuesday, by Hon. Rotimi Agunsoye, explaining that several of the voted zonal intervention projects of members were poorly executed, because they were reportedly awarded to incompetent contractors of choice of the agency.



“Several members of the House of Representatives have expressed displeasure at so many anomalies stemming out of the execution of the projects in almost all the federal constituencies”, the lawmaker said.

He lamented that in some cases, supply of items were in contrast with specifications presented to the NPHCDA, while in some others, supplies fell short of the amount of monies said to have been expended.



The lawmaker also prayed the House to direct the agency, to forthwith censure strict compliance with procurement processes, and see that projects conform with special as contained in the appropriation laws.

