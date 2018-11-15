Reps probe police’s ‘controversial’ promotions

House of Representatives has ordered investigation into the controversies surrounding the promotion and alleged procedural breaches in the appointment and posting of some Commissioners of Police (CPs).

The House, to this end, mandated its Committee on Police Affairs, carry out the investigation with a view to ascertaining the proprietary or otherwise of the said appointments and promotions.

The Committee is further expected to establish whether they were done in compliance with the Nigerian Constitution, as well as the general

promotional guidelines of the Nigeria Police, and reports its findings back within eight weeks.

Attention of the House was yesterday, through a motion, drawn to the controversy generated by the reported appointment and posting of some

CPs to certain states, and the promotion of some officers without recourse to the general promotion guidelines, by Hon. Frederick Agbedi.

The lawmaker noted that the Police Service Commission, which should ordinarily be responsible for such promotions was not aware of the

development, prompting it to frown at the action, and threatened to review the appointments and demote the benefiting officers.

“Some of the benefiting officers who felt aggrieved by decision of the Commission have threatened litigation if the said decision to demote

them is carried, while those due, but denied promotions are also spoiling for action,” Agbedi said, urging the House’s urgent intervention.