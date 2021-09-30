Reps probe sharp practices in FCT public health institutions

The House of Representatives, has mandated its Committee on the Federal Capital Territory to investigate alleged sharp practices in the operational activities of public health Institutions in the FCT.

This was fallout of a motion presented on Thursday, by Hon. Mohammed Jatau, who noted that the health institutions were established to control, manage and remedy healthcare

challenges of Nigerians who have one form of sickness or the other, but expressed concern that the Management of Public Health Institutions in the FCT, rather

than strengthening the institutions for sustainability, engages in sharp practices.

He named such practices to include where supplied

drugs and medical facilities were allegedly misused or converted to personal use, thereby letting patients bear the brunt.

“Patients in Public Health Institutions in the Federal Capital Territory are compelled to donate blood for transfusion and pay heavily for laboratory tests, regardless of whether

the blood is utilized or not for the purpose”, he said.

According to him, most of the drugs purchased by patients within the hospitals were attested to be sub-standard and expensive as the pharmacists, in collaboration with the Public Healthcare Institutions, diverted the standard drugs, hospital facilities and modern equipment to private clinics, while the hospitals remained neglected without government intervention.

He aged that it be of great concern that “irregularities perpetuated in the Federal Capital Territory Health Institutions where delivery kits are sold to pregnant women at the cost of six thousand naira and a bed space goes for between two to five thousand naira, depending on the location, which could be cheaper in private

hospitals”.

He said there was need to take necessary measures to address the irregularities, so as to restore public confidence in the government.