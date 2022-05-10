Reps reconvene, to concur with Senate on Electoral Act error



The House of Representatives, will on Wednesday reconvene to address a noted error in the recently enacted Electoral Act.

Clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, who issued the notice did not state the specific section(s) affected.

“This is to inform all Hon Members, staff, media and the general public that the House hereby reconvenes for an emergency plenary session against tomorrow, Wednesday, 11th May, 2022 at 11:00am.

“This session has become necessary especially as to amend a fundamental error in the Electoral Act.

“The House regrets this short notice and implores all Members to be present”, the Clerk started.

