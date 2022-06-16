Reps resolution against Emefiele politically motivated to discredit Buhari – Youths

The Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM) has condemned the House of Representatives over its described as attack on the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The group, in a statement Thursday by its President, Kabiru Yusuf, noted that the resolution made by the House asking President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Emefiele was politically motivated.

The statement read: “We have in the past called the attention of Nigerians to orchestrated plans by some groups and individuals to continue to discredit Emefiele and President Buhari.

“The idea behind this game plan is to attack the various economicy reforms that are being implemented by this administration, through the Emefiele-led CBN.

“Those behind these attacks are those who do not mean well for the country and can go to any length to draw Nigeria back to the bad old days just to have their ways.

“Unfortunately, these greedy people have found support among federal lawmakers who are supposed to be busy making laws that will be beneficial to the country and its citizens.

“We urge them to quickly retrace their steps or we will be left with no other option than to expose them for who they are.”

