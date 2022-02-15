Reps schedule public hearing on NYSC Trust Fund February 24 – DG

NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has appealed to members of the public to send memoranda to the House Committee on Youth and Sports, as well as make physical appearance at the public hearing to drum support for the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund.



He said the public hearing on the bill would hold on February 24, 2022, having scaled the second reading at the House of Representatives.

He stated this in Abuja during the opening ceremony of 2022 Batch ‘A’ pre-orientation workshop, with the theme; “Repositioning the critical components of the Orientation Course content to address prevailing challenges”.

He said the Trust Fund would help address infrastructural deficits in the NYSC orientation camps, ensure adequate provision of other operational logistics as well as reduce the number of unemployed graduates in the country.

“When the NYSC Trust Fund becomes operational, the number of Corps entrepreneurs will increase drastically, and they will in turn help to provide jobs for millions of other youths in the country. This will equally help reduce the issue of security challenge faced in the country.

“Already, a number of ex-trainees of the SAED programme have established flourshing businesses in several states across the country and have employed or trained many youths of the host communities”, he said.

Ibrahim listed some of the challenges faced by the Scheme to include inadequate facilities in some of Orientation Camps, inadequate training materials for Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, in addition to the limited funding opportunities for the SAED trainees to actualise their business plans.

“This partly informed our sustained advocacy for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund,” he said.