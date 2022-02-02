Reps seek 20-year jail term for fraudulent bank staff

The House of Representatives has commenced move to see that any bank staff convicted of fraudulently tampering with customers’ accounts would be jailed for 20 years, as a Bill to that scaled second reading on Wednesday.

Also contained in the proposed legislation is the provision for forfeiture of the excess asset or its equivalent in money to the Federal Government, upon conviction of such bank official.

Offering details on the general principles of the bill, Ejiroghere Waive who sponsored it said reports of internet fraud and banking has become rampant and therefore a source of worry to almost everyone, adding that banks should post the data of their staff yearly to enable the relevant authorities track any fraudulent act.

The extant law on such prescribed 10 years jail term, but the amendment is seeking 20 years imprisonment to serve a maximum deterrent for others.

Contributing to the debate, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi said that 20 years was not adequate.

“So, Mr Speaker, I think we should not even be interested in the 20 years. In my opinion, it should be more. If I keep my money in your bank, fraudulently some bank officials conspired with fraudsters to take money from customers accounts and again they are under oath but they disclose information regarding some customers that do not play their own cards.

“This Bill that seeks to amend that framework is apt. We should also look at those 20 years in a very clean perspective so that id the Bill is passed, it will serve as a deterrent to bank officials that take that trust between them and customers for granted,” he said.

Also contributing, Hon. Nkem Abonta supported the bill, saying “the Managing Director, the Board of Directors and owners of the banks are employees of the bank. Some frauds like we read, they will tell you one Managing Director is richer than the bank, they will tell you a board member is this and so on. It has given a narrow description of employee of bank.

“Directors of banks should be interpreted for this purpose to be employees of of banks. You see Directors accessing loans without collateral. If you apply this law strictly, Directors are employees of the bank, bank owners or any body who is related to the bank should be deemed to be an employee of the bank.”