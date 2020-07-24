Reps seek immunity for Supreme Court justices, others

The House of Representatives has moved to grant immunity to Supreme Court justices in the country.

A Bill on the matter, sponsored by Igariwey Iduma Enwo aimed at altering Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution as amended to restrict legal proceedings against the justices has scaled second reading.

Other justices to be covered if the Bill is enacted as law include the chief judge of the federal High Court, and justices of High Courts of the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Enwo while leading debate said the Bill “seeks to protect the integrity and independence of the aforementioned judges.”

According to him, the initiative will be in the best interest of maintaining the doctrine of separation of powers in line with constitutional provisions and protect the judiciary from the excesses of the Executive arm.

“It is said that the courts are the last hope of the common man and constitute a bulwark in the defence of our constitutional democracy.

“The immunity clause as contained in Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) should be extended to the Chief Justice of Nigeria and justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and the Chief Justices of the State High Courts and Federal Capital Territory,” he said.