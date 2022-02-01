Reps seek review of Nigeria’s cocoa production policy







The House of Representatives has asked for a review Nigeria’s cocoa production policy.





To this end, the House has mandated its Committee on Agricultural Production and Services, to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to review all existing Cocoa/Commodity Laws and develop a National Cocoa Policy to reposition the country as the largest producer in Africa.





This was sequel to a motion by Hon. Aliyu Kuye on Tuesday, recalling that Nigeria was once a major player with 450,000 tons of cocoa harvest, and the country’s top foreign exchange earner in the 1950s and 1960s before the discovery of crude oil in commercial quantity in the 1970s;





“Nigerian Cocoa Market crashed in the 1990s as production fell to 170,000 tons and was impacted by the Structural Adjustment Policies of the late 1980s that included the dissolution of the Cocoa Marketing Board to liberalize cocoa marketing trade and allow improved cocoa output and pricing”, the lawmaker lamented.





According to him, the National Cocoa Development Committee, Established in December 1999 by the Obasanjo Administration, was tasked to improve cocoa quality and increase production from 170,000 tons to 300,000 tons and 600,000 tons per annum in the short and long term respectively.





“The unregulated and liberalized Cocoa Industry is depriving Cocoa Farmers of yearly revenues as they are unable to collect the Living Income Differential (LID) of USD400 per tonne paid to Cocoa Farmers”, he said, adding that in other countries like Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire, apart from the cocoa floor prices that are paid by world cocoa buyers;



“Despite the availability of arable land and climate to sustain Cocoa production in Nigeria, the country has fallen down the line in the pecking order in Africa and the world respectively”, he submitted.