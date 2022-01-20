Reps seek Trust Fund for NYSC

The House of Representatives is seeking the establishment of a special Trust Fund for the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC), as a Bill to that effect scaled second reading on Thursday.

Leading debate on its general principles, its sponsor, Hon. Samuel Akinfolarin, recalled that in early years of its establishment, the NYSC was able to carry out its objectives diligently under its establishment Act, instilling patriotism and the spirit of nationalism in Corps members.

He argued that the current Entrepreneurship Development Programme of the NYSC “is not total and comprehensive enough, to harness the endowed potentials, skills and chosen fields of Corps members, saying the Fund if established, would provide sustainable sources of funds for the NYSC.

Pointing out more objectives of the Bill, the lawmaker said the Fund would enhance training and retraining of Corps members, develop NYSC camps, and build skills and entrepreneurial training centres across the country.

Also, he said there would be improved general welfare of the Corps members, as well as working in collaboration with government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to improve Corps members’ human capital development.

“I am very mindful of the skills development training of Corps members during their camps before they are deployed to their various places of assignment”, he stated, noting that if enacted, the Bill will reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and provide jobs for more youths.