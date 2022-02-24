Reps seek urgent evacuation of Nigerian students in Ukraine

The House of Representatives has called on the executive arm of the Federal Government to put necessary measures in place for the evacuation of Nigerian students in Ukraine, following military invasion of the country by Russia.

The call came on Thursday, following motion of Urgent Importance to evacuate Nigerian Students in Ukraine, presented by Hon. Ahmed Munir, who solicited for urgent intervention of the House.

Also in its resolution, the House mandated the Majority Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa and Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Buba Yakub to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA) with the view to airlifting the Students back to Nigeria without further delay.

The House also mandated the Majority Leader and his team to travel to Ukraine on Friday and come back with as many Nigerian students as possible by Monday.

The House in addition, noted that if nothing is achieved with the arrangement, then it would work with the local airline, Air Peace, to see how the students can be evacuated in a way and manner that would be devoid of any further delay.

The Committees on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora has been mandated in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ascertain the exact figures of Nigerians affected by this conflict and put in place comprehensive monitoring, evaluation and mechanism.