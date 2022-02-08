Reps seek vaccine research, dev centre for Nigeria

The House of Representatives has moved for the establishment of a special vaccine research and development centre for Nigeria, as a Bill to that effect scaled second reading on Tuesday.

Its sponsor, Hon. Bello Maigairi, in leading debate on its general principles noted that establishing such an institution will address several of the challenges occasioned by the sudden outbreak of COVID-19, as well as save the country huge expenditure as deployed in the course of the pandemic.

“If passed and signed into law, it will help the nation to develop our own vaccines, even in the future for diseases not known yet”, he said, adding that it will also help local researchers to expand their frontiers in the interest of the country.

In his submissions, Hon. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, who expressed support for the proposed legislation said considering the importance of vaccines, such a centre was desirable, “considering the global confusion and debate over vaccine for COVID-19.

Also speaking, Hon. Abdulahi Mohammed, argued that it was high time Nigeria take advantage of the global challenges of COVID-19 to develop its research institutions, as he expressed support for establishment of the centre.

In similar vein, Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu lamented that Nigeria and by extension, Africa appeared to always be at the mercy of the western powers for vaccine needs, recalling how Ebola and most recently, COVID-19 exposed the challenges. “We were so insulted, because on our own, we could not produce vaccines”, he stated.

While Chief Whip, Hon. Tahir Monguno, offered suggestion that Nigeria Veterinary Institute located at VOM, Plateau State should be made to play the dual purpose of producing both human and veterinary vaccines, Majority Leader, Ado Doguwa said a centre of such will serve the purpose of providing vaccines to suit our peculiarity.