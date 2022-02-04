Reps slam FCT estate developers over guideline breaches

The House of Representatives has scolded real estate developers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over contravention of laid down rules in the sector.

The House’s Ad hoc committee investing operations of real estate developers in the FCT, led by Hon. Blessing Onuh lashed at the developers for infractions, including their failure to deliver to their subscribers on schedule as well as building without relevant authorisation.

Some of the developers whose sites were visited are BILAAD, Brains and Hammers, KYC and EFAB Properties Limited.

“You are all aware that this is an investigative committee and we are here on a fact finding mission to discover what is on ground, what the reality is. We commenced this committee in November last year. And all this while we have been calling developers to our office and also we create a platform between the developers and subscribers to have an interface to discuss. So it is more a theoretical thing. So we are here to see it for ourselves. We are here to practicalize it and know if the developers are in compliance.

“What we have discovered is so mind-boggling. There are a lot of contraventions, a lot of infractions by the developers in some of the places we visited. They do not have building plan approvals. No documents like where we are here in EFAB. No title documents. All EFAB could present to this committee is just a lease agreement of 2003. There is so much going on here and it is quite unfortunate and we promise that this committee is going to do something about it.

“We would look at the infractions, analyze them and then we would send those that have infractions and contraventions to the necessary authority for intervention”, she stated.

According to her, the committee discovered that EFAB is not included in the database of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and the Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS) and also lacks relevant documentation.

“We are here EFAB Estate, Lokogoma) with relevant departments of FCT to do our findings and submit necessary recommendations to the House and the Honourable Minister for action. EFAB violates processes and regulations governing the FCT. It has no building approval yet is one of the biggest developers within the FCT,” she said.