Reps speaker: Kwara lawmaker joins race, wants slot for North-central

A ranking member of the House of Representatives from Kwara state, Hon. Abdulraheem Olawuyi, has formally declared his intention to be the next Speaker of the10th National Assembly.

The lawmaker said for the purpose of equity and justice, the North-Central deserves to produce the next Speaker, assuring that only the zoning of the position out of the geo-political area would stop him from clinching the seat.

Olawuyi, who was the first to formally declare his intention, said people might perceive him as a dark horse, yet he remains the best for the job.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Tuesday, Olawuyi said: “I have the passion, vision, experience, capacity, competence, courage, humility, patriotism, the requisite knowledge and capacity to provide the required and equitable leadership, that ensures inclusive participation of all members to pilot the affairs of the House and the country in the right direction, in line with our constitutional mandate and collective aspirations of the people we represent.

“As Speaker of the House, I promise to promote transparency and accountability in the operations of the House of Representatives. I believe the citizens have the right to know what is happening in government.”

The lawmaker also promised to “prioritise Bills aimed at improving the lives of our constituents – such as affordable healthcare, security, education and job creation, while fostering a spirit of bi-partisanship and cooperation in the House.

“It’s only by working together, can we successfully tackle the issues that confront our nation. And we are well prepared to use the mandate of Nigerians to make laws that will ensure good governance for Nigeria.”

On zoning, Olawuyi, who cautioned against the politics of religion, said: “We want the position of Speaker in the North-Central. But if the party decides that the position of Speaker is not going to the North Central. I will be the first to support it. Outside zoning that might shut me out, if I make it to the floor, I will be the next Speaker.”

“As many of you have noticed, our country is facing unprecedented challenges ranging from security to the economic downturn which has been unprecedented in the history of our nation.

“It is crystal clear that Nigerians are in need of courageous and competent leaders at all levels that will take over from the outgoing leaders with the expectation that things will change positively for the generality of Nigerians who have through the ballot have overwhelmingly given their support through the ballot to the APC to continue to manage the affairs of our dear country for the next 4 years.

“The challenges of leadership are no doubt daunting and the expectations of Nigerians are nonetheless very high. This new administration will be committed to fixing the identified challenges and provide the needed political, economic, and social direction that would inspire a “Renewed Hope” for our country and its people.

“Today, God in his infinite mercy has graciously put us in a partnership position, as legislators, with the Executive and the Judiciary, to keep this Hope Alive for our dear countrymen and women, irrespective of tribal or religious differences, age, sex, political affiliations or any other parochial sentiments,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

