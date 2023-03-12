Reps speakership: Analyst makes case for Wase

As the race for speakership of the 10th House of Representatives gathers momentum, an Abuja-based social affairs analyst, Cham Faliya Sharon, has made case for the incumbent Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase.

The commentator called on the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to support the aspiration of Wase to emerge, saying there is need to reward loyalty.

Sharon made the call in a statement she issued Sunday and made available to journalists in Abuja, noting that the APC should as a matter of reward for loyalty and faith in its ideologies, zone the position to the North Central, and support Wase as its preferred choice for the speakership seat.

“For any honest observer, as well as any good student of Nigeria’s developmental history, the party’s triumph at the polls is well-earned because the party’s achievements in office, especially in the provision of infrastructure and growth of local productivity, are unprecedented. And these achievements are the result of the progressive collaboration and support given the executive branch by the leadership and members of the National Assembly who are majorly of the APC.

“With the party set to commence another journey of leading the country into another phase of development, and considering also that certain key national leadership offices will be zoned to respective geopolitical zones, it becomes imperative to call on the national leadership of the APC to, as a matter of principle and honour, zone the position of the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th Assembly to the North Central geopolitical zone.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

