Reps speakership: Gagdi tasks APC on zoning arrangement

A leading contender in the race for speakership of the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, has called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to maintain zoning on which leadership of the parliament should emerge.

The lawmaker was responding to speculations that the party, which is maintaining the majority lead in membership of the coming House may jettison zoning, and throw the contest open.

Gagdi said on Wednesday,: “People may say that and they have the right to do that. But it has always been zoning and why do they want it to be open this time around? Why was the presidency zoned? Why is the speakership not supposed to be zoned?

“I think people have right to say what they want to say but the ideal thing is for us to do the zoning and I am a party man. Wherever the party zones it, I will respect the position of the party. But I expect the party to put superior justice to bear.”

