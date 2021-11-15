Reps’ spokesman bags award over fight against TB

Spokesman of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has been awarded the 2021 Outstanding Legislative Contribution towards Improved fight against Tuberculosis (TB) Policy and Funding.

The award ceremony organised by Stop TB Partnership Nigeria in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), USAID, National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme among others in Abuja was to honored and recognized those who have contributed to the fight against the deadly disease.

Kalu while accepting the award noted that the feat was made possible by the support of a distinguished community of advocates who worked relentlessly to improve the government’s response to TB, adding that that TB remains a matter of grave national concern;, and ending the TB epidemic by 2030 is one of the health targets of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“I believe that the scourge of TB is one that we will end but we can only do this as a united and coordinated front. And as a legislator for whom health remains a top legislative priority, I am committed to seeking optimised government intervention in the crisis of TB.

“Let me be clear to very one in this hall, this community of impassioned advocates waging the good fight against TB is my constituency. On the floor of the House, when I speak for my people of Bende Federal Constituency, and I speak for all Nigerians, I also speak for all the organisations and caucuses fighting to end TB in Nigeria and the world at large,’’ he said.

He assured that the parliament, under the leadership of the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, ending TB remains a top priority in the legislative agenda for health, adding that the house applied legislative actions to mitigate the adverse effect of COVID-19 on the TB response services during the peak of the pandemic.

“We have since then continued to tackle TB through our oversight functions and parliamentary debates, one of which was a motion sponsored by myself on the floor of the parliament, on the need to intervene in the public health crises of TB in Nigeria”, he recalled.

