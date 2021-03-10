Reps, stakeholders back proposed Jos Orthopaedic hospital, medical centre



The House of Representatives and stakeholders in the health sector have expressed support for the proposed establishment of an Orthopaedic hospital in Jos and a federal medical centre, Wase, all in Plateau state.

This was disclosed at the public hearing, Wednesday, organised by the House committee on health institutions on a bill for the establishment of Federal Medical Centre, Wase and a bill to amend the Orthopaedic Hospitals Management Board Laws to provide for the establishment of Orthopaedic Hospital in Jos.

While given a synopsis of the bills, the sponsor and deputy speaker of the House, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, said he initiated the bills for the establishment of the medical centre and the Orthopaedic hospital to bring quality medical care closer to the people.



He said treatment of Orthopaedic condition is generally very expensive hence people resort to patronising traditional bone setters, which always result in complications.

Represented by Hon. Komsol Alphonsus Longgap, Wase lamented that people of the Plateau south senatorial zone, particularly those living in remote villages have difficulty is accessing tertiary health services due to economic, transportation and geographic barriers.



Speaking in favour of the bills, the Plateau state government represented by the commissioner for health, Dr. Nimlong Lar Ndam, said the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre, Wase would help bring tertiary health services to the people of Plateau south senatorial zone and other neighbouring states.

“Wase is made of 20 electoral wards with 62 health facilities both public and private, hence the idea for the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre, Wase us a step in the right direction as this institution will serve as a hub to the health institutions,” he said.

Share this: Print

No tags for this post.