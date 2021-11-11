Reps, stakeholders want FG’s social intervention programmes sustained

The House of Representatives and strategic stakeholders have canvassed for the sustenance of the social intervention programmes of the federal government, introduced under President Muhammadu Buhari.



The joint House of Representatives Committee on Poverty Alleviation, and Labour and Employment Thursday held a public hearing on a consolidated bill seeking a legal framework for the establishment of National Social Investment Programme for Empowerment of the Poor and Vulnerable, as well as a special coordinating office for the programmes, where the supporting comments were made.



At the moment, the federal government through its Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs is running the N-power, the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme and the Conditional Cash Transfer, all targeted at reducing unemployment and poverty in Nigeria.



Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, represented by Majority Leader, Alhassan Doguwa, while declaring the event open, said there was need to improve on the well being of the downtrodden as citizens of Nigeria, adding that the House will through legislative interventions ensure continuity of the programmes, as the current bill will ensure transparency and accountability in the programmes.



Also in his submission, permanent secretary in the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry, Bashir Alkali, expressed support for the proposed law, and pleaded for speedy passage, noting that there was need to sustain the gains so far made through the existing programmes.

“We sincerely hope this committee will in the coming weeks, or months be able to complete this assignment”, he said.Also, executive

secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Mr Hamid Bobboyi, represented by an official of the commission, Ms Patricia Oche , stated that school enrolment has increased, especially in poor rural areas due to the school feeding programme, catering for an estimated nine million pupils daily.

“School enrolment has increased due to the school feeding programme, and the programme has taken off in 34 states, except Kwara and Bayelsa”, she said.