Reps summon CDS, Army chief over Gboko attacks

The House of Representatives has invited the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, and the Army Chief, Gen. Farouk Yahaya, to explain the circumstances behind the reported attacks and assaults on Gboko residents in Benue State, by soldiers of the 401 Special Forces Brigade of the Nigerian Army.

The House in a resolution on Wednesday, demanded to know why the military officers did not provide proper identification or inform the civilians about their mission to the area where the attacks happened.

The House has also called the Chiefs of Defence and Army Staff to commence a comprehensive investigation of the incident, by ensuring that evidence is obtained from civilian witnesses with the view to identifying the soldiers who carried out the alleged attacks.

While condemning the assault on Old Barn Hotel, Gboko and its guests by men of the Nigerian Army on 18 March, 2023, the House asked the Service Chiefs to explain the military’s rules of engagement during election monitoring and other engagements with the civilian population, especially considering the reported extrajudicial killing of two young men by rate soldiers in Gboko over alleged ballot box snatching.

Further on its resolution as fallout of a motion by Hon. Mark Gbillah, the House Wanted the Chiefs of Defence and Army Staff to brief it about actions currently being taken by military authorities to investigate the unprovoked assaults on the residents of Gboko, including one its members, Hon. Kpam Jimin Sokpo and the alleged shooting to death of two persons on the said date.

Gbillah in presenting the motion said “the operational use of the Armed Forces in Nigeria is for the purpose of maintaining and securing public safety and public order in accordance with Section 8 (3) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap. A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004;

He therefore expressed concerns on “the worsening spate of military and police brutality, extra-judicial killings by security operatives on civilians and unarmed Nigerians”, recalling the the unfortunate incidence of Saturday 18 March 2023 at Old Barn Hotel, Gboko in Benue State, where at about 2:30 am, men of the 401 Division of the Nigerian Army allegedly assaulted and brutalised several persons and guests.

