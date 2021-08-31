Reps summon Customs CG over ‘worrisome ports congestion’





The House of Representatives committee on Customs, has invited Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hamid Ali, to appear before it in two weeks with a suggestion to cut down the number of agencies at the nation’s seaports, with a view to urgently easing congestion.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Leke Abejide, during a stakeholders’ interactive session on Tuesday, said the core objective of the meeting was to brainstorm on how to streamline all operations in the seaports, and make the ports more competitive in line with international best practices.

The committee however tackled the Nigerian Customs Service, the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Shippers Council over the persistent congestion at the nation’s seaports, saying there must be concerted efforts of all stakeholders to end the challenge, stressing that the six seaports in the country have not been functioning optimally due largely to bottlenecks created for corrupt practices.

According to Abejide, the NCS must proffer solutions to the myriad of problems and issues that had made the agency ineffective in the performance of its duties despite having a retinue of qualified personnel in its fold, sounding a note of warning to personnel and others security agents with the penchant for harassing and extorting shippers of goods at the seaports, saying “we are coming after you for your inefficiency”.

He expressed displeasure that the NCS had procured some non functional scanners at these seaports and challenged the agency to ensure that they do something urgently and everything possible to repair these equipment, as several other members of the panel took turns to raise concerns over observed lapses in the seaports.

Comptroller-General of the NCS Col. Ali (rtd), who was represented by Deputy Comptroller-General, Tariff and Trade, Salatu Isa however debunked the allegation of corruption, stressing that the current CG “as well known has zero tolerance for corruption”, and will not allow any personnel found wanting to go free.

She said that the Customs was working hard to address the many issues pointed out, including smuggling and brigandage at the seaports.

