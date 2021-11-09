Reps summon minister over failing infrastructure, security in FCT





The House of Representatives has summoned Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Bello, to answer questioms over decaying infrastructure in the nation:s capital.





The minister is to appear before its Committee on the FCT, on a yet to ne announved date, and also to answer questions on the alleged I filtration of the city by bandits.



This was fallout of a resolution on a motion by deputy minority leader, Hon.Toby Okechukwu, who said there was urgent need to summon the Minister to address the deteriorating infrastructure and security situation in the FCT.

Presenting the motion under matters of urgent public importance, he noted that due largely to the influx of bandits and other criminals into Abuja, and lack of infrastructure in the FCT, there was need to for the Minister to explain certain things to the House.

He also raised concerns over the indiscriminate allocation of lands in the capital territory by land authorities without requisite plans for development amongst other issues.

In his contribution, Hon Ossai Nicholas, said the issue raised by the deputy minority leader on the FCT administration was germane, adding however that before the motion came up, four sub-committees had been set up by the House Committee on the FCT to look into some of the issues raised.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila in his ruling noted that Okechukwu:’s motion was more encompassing as members voted in support when the question was put.