Reps tackle minister over continuous power outage





The House of Representatives Committee on Power, on Tuesday disagreed with the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, over the supposed efforts of the federal government towards addressing the current challenges.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Nebo Olisa, the Minister had blamed the current power outages on the collapse of strategic plants, sabotage of gas pipelines and ongoing maintenance of others.

He explained that in response to the serious challenges facing power generation, the Ministry of Power recently hosted an emergency meeting with key stakeholders in the gas-to-power value chain, during which far reaching resolutions were arrived at on key measures needed to ameliorate the situation.

According to him, the challenges “are not entirely predictable, but actions are being taken by the Federal Ministry of Power and other partner government MDAs to alleviate the challenges to the supply of electricity sustainability”.

He pointed out the issue of the right of way as stalling key transmission projects, assuring that the ministry will increase sources of supply through renewables, with a target of 30 percent generation through renewables by 2030.

Not satisfied with the efforts said to have been made, the Magaji Dau-led committee however insisted that it wanted a very concrete explanations on how soon the challenges would be addressed.

Dau earlier explained that the special interactive session was necessitated by the fact that Nigerians were facing the worst energy crisis in recent times.

“The situation has affected businesses, both small and large, which is attracting huge public outcry”, he said, adding that Nigerians need urgent solution to the problem.

The committee finally directed the Permanent Secretary to go back, and return on Friday with more practical evidences of intended interventions.