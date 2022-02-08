Reps task FG on rising cost of cooking gas

The House of Representatives has urged executive arm of the federal government, to actualise the Nigeria Gas Policy, and to immediately make intervention to force down the continuous rise in the cost of cooking gas.

The move was sequel to a motion on Tuesday, by Hon. Rotimi Agunsoye, who expressed worries over continuous hike in the price of the essential commodity, which in the view of experts, remained the cleanest means of cooking.

According to him, the situation is more worrisome when Nigeria has the largest natural gas reserve in Africa, and was ranked as the 9th position in the world,

He said with the nationwide campaign and sensitisation for the adoption of LPG for cooking was underway, and the Nigerian Gas Policy fashioned to boost the oil and gas sector, gas price continued to rise

“A proper harnessing of LPG would place Nigeria to becoming a gas-based industrial nation while satisfying local demands”, he stated, adding that price of cooking gas which was only about N4,000 in July 2021 now costs about N8,000 (12kg), standing at over 100 percent increase within one year”, he said.

He said effective implementation of the country’s gas policy will not only increase the domestic use of cooking gas by more households, but would have greater economic scale, making it available and more affordable.