Reps task security agencies on finding missing Vanguard reporter

The House Of Representatives has charged all security agencies in Nigeria to urgently investigate and unravel the whereabouts of missing reporter of the Vanguard Newspaper, Mr. Tordue Salem.

Mr Salem reported for work at the National Assembly, from where he had been reporting activities of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday the 13th of October and was reportedly last seen in Garki district of the FCT, and had not been seen until date.

The House in a resolution on a motion under matters of urgent public importance, sponsored by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu during the House’s resumed plenary on Tuesday, mandated its committees on National security and intelligence, police, defense and interior to interface with service chiefs and other security agencies so as to find the missing reporter, and within two weeks report back to the House.

Elumelu while presenting the motion recalled that his disappearance was immediately reported to the relevant security agencies as all efforts by both friends and family to reach him have been abortive.

“In spite of official effort by the leadership of the house to galvanise the security agencies at promptly resolving his disappearance. There’s been no headway,” the lawmaker stated, adding that this sudden disappearance is an extension of the deteriorating state of insecurity in the nation’s capital and again questions the efficiency of the country’s security operatives.

Elumelu expressed concern that “if necessary measures are not put in place to curtail the indiscriminate disappearance of innocent Nigerians living in abuja , the federal capital may soon become a breeding ground for kidnappers and bandits, hence the need for an urgent investigation”.