Reps threaten to seek revocation of Abuja-Kaduna road



The House of Representatives Committee on Works has threatened to demand the revocation of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria road contract due to delays in the execution of the project by the Contractors’, Julius Berger PLC.



The committee said it might be forced to ask the government to reaward the contract to several other contractors to ensure that the project is completed within the life span of the Buhari government.



The committee expressed disappointment with the pace of work in the Abuja-Kaduna road nine months to the expiration of the deadline for the completion of the project.



The committee members were particularly disappointment that after about 27 months since the commencement of work on the project, only less than 10 percent of the work has been completed.



Chairman of the House Committee on Works, Rep. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar (APC, Kano) who spoke on the progress of work so far carried out while inspecting the project as part of the Committee’s oversight function however told the Contractors, Julius Berger that they must deliver on the contract by May 2021 which is the terminal date for the contract.



He said that the House will not accept any extension of the completion date or a variation of the project, adding that it was disappointing that with only nine months left on the contract, there no satisfactory progress on the work.

Related

No tags for this post.