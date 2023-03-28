Reps to ensure different regions produce chair, secretary of FCC 









The House of Representatives has moved to ensure that the appointment of chairman and secretary of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) comes from the North and Southern regions of the country.



The bill to that effect titled, “a bill for ‘An Act to Amend the Federal Character Commission (Establishment Etc) Act, 2004 to make the appointment of the chairman and secretary from different regions of the country to reflect the Principle of Federal Character’, which passed second reading Tuesday.



Sponsored by Unyime Idem, the bill seeks to amongst others put in place a legal framework and guide for the appointment of the two key positions of the commission to be from the two regions of the country.



The bill seek to amend Section 9 of the Principal Act for effective administration of the objectives of the commission and equitable distribution of the key positions in the agency.



The lawmaker while providing insight into the general principles said Section 9 (1) of the Principal Act is amended by adding paragraph (c) to the provisions therein as a new paragraph under subsection (1) to read as follows: –



“9 (1) (c). The president shall put into consideration in the appointment of the Secretary that the positions of the secretary and the chairman appointed for the commission shall not be from the same region of the country in compliance with the principles of Federal Character”.



He said: “This bill seeks to amend the provision of the act to reinstate the position that the two critical positions to be appointed by the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria be expressly and mandatorily from each region of the country for the effective running and administration of the objectives of setting up of the commission.”to

