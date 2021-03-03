Reps to investigate crude allocation scheme



The House of Representatives has is set launch an investigation into allocation of crude oil under the Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) scheme from 2018 till date.

Its committee on petroleum resources (downstream has been mandated to carry out the probe and report back its findings. It is also to investigate crude oil allocation per refineries and, determine the rationale for the allocation as well as the un-utilized stock of crude oil in the case of a refinery with inadequate production capacity.

This came following adoption of a motion on Wednesday by Makki Yalleman on the need to scrutinise the DSDP scheme.

He said the contents of a report published in ThisDay Newspaper of 14th February 2021, brought to national attention the unfortunate details of how Nigeria’s crude oil is allegedly being stolen or diverted daily.

According to him, approximately 5.2 million barrels of crude oil supposedly allocated to the comatose NNPC refineries in 2018 under Direct Sales Direct Purchase (DSDP) operations are unaccounted for.



“Essentially, almost half of the 10.9 million barrels of crude oil allocated for domestic supply between June 2018 and July 2019 as reported by the NNPC is either stolen or diverted,” he said.

Related

No tags for this post.