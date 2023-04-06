Reps to investigate NNPCL over N2bn diversion

The House of Representatives has ordered an investigation into the alleged theft of twenty billion naira by staff of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The House on Thursday gave the mandate to an Ad hoc committee, which is expected to carry out the investigation, and report its findings back to the House within four.

This came following a motion by Hon. Ibrahim Hafiz Kawu, on the urgent need to investigate the alleged diversion of the funds by staff of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited reportedly in the guise of consultancy fees paid to its consultants; Messres Safaya.

He argued that the Nigerian Constitution, 1999 as amended, in section 88 (1) and (2) gives the parliament power to carry out “investigations into the activities of any authority executing or administering laws made by the National Assembly” amongst other responsibilities.

He noted further that the said over twenty billion naira diverted by staff of the NNPC is part of monies meant for payment of taxes to State Governments in the country.

While lamenting that such was happening when the federal government is doing its best to fight corruption, he said if no action is urgently taken by the House to nip this unwholesome practice in the bud, “it will negatively affect the fortunes of our nation as well as deprive State governments of access to revenue”.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

