Reps to legislative aides: Protests won’t resolve your case

The House of Representatives has described as wrong approach, the adoption of protests, as well as threats to shut down the National Assembly over unpaid allowances by legislative aides to lawmakers as moves that wouldn’t produce the needed outcome.

The lawmakers’ staff members under the aegis of Legislative Aides Association of the National Assembly (LAANA), have staged a number of protests, demanding payment of outstanding Duty Tour Allowances (DTA), and other benefits owed them over time.

But briefing newsmen yesterday, spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas said the DTA, as an official travel related package is something to be earned, and not a right as being approached by the aides, as he condemned the workers for not briefing their principals who could be in better positions to push their demands, before going out to protest.

Namdas said while it was a necessary recommendation to every lawmaker to appoint legislative aides, a development he confirmed has being of immense benefits to member’s work, he said certain benefits were more of privileges, often on the discretion of the National Assembly’s bureaucracy.

He said: “DTA is paid normally, when you travel.

However, if the National Assembly felt there is a need to assist out aides when there is fund, it is a different thing”, adding that the spelt out condition for appointment of the aides was that it is for a “short term and nonpensionable”.

On the options available to the aides, the lawmaker advised that they should work with their principals (lawmakers), who initially recommended them for appointment, and would also be in a better position to push for their welfare

