Reps to present 2022 budget report next week



Barring any last minute change, report of the Committee on Appropriations, will be laid before the House of Representatives on Tuesday next week.





The disclosure was made during a media briefing on Thursday, by spokesman of the House, Benjamin Kalu.



The lawmaker further disclosed that the House may be winding down for the end of year break on December 16, 2021.

According to him, work on the Constitution amendment process may have appeared slow, but that attention moved more to the Electoral Act because of time constraints, stressing that both documents were very important to Nigerians .

“Most of the committees have sent their reports to appropriation committee, which is going through the reports to ensure that the envelopes given to the MDAs were complied”, he said, giving assurance that everything will be done to maintain the January-December budget cycle.

