Reps to probe alleged release of arrested bandits





The House of Representatives has directed an investigation into allegations that arrested bandits were being released in some clandestine manner by security forces.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Idris Wase, on Thursday while debating his motion on the urgent need to immediately halt the wanton killing and kidnapping by bandits in his constituency, alluded that some of the arrested bandits have been released, prompting the constitution of an eight-man Ad hoc panel Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, headed by Chairman of the Committee on Rules and Business, Abubakar Fulata, to investigate the allegation, with a mandate to report back in two weeks.

The House further directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately assess the extent of damage and displacement in attacked communities within Wase Federal Constituency with a view to providing necessary relief materials to victims of attacks.

In addition, the Minister of Defense has been urged to initiate a coordinated Joint Security Operation within Wase Federal Constituency and adjoining towns located in Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Nasarawa States to flush out the bandits and prevent them from escaping to other States, as the Chief of Air Staff was urged to in collaboration with the Chief of Army Staff to provide aerial surveillance and support to flush out bandits from hideouts and camps.

The Department of State Services and Directorate of Military Intelligence were urged by the House to gather intelligence information on the influx, camping and operations of bandits within Wase Federal Constituency and adjoining fowns and share same with other sister security agencies, as the Chief of Army Staff was told to establish Military presence/bases in Pinau, Bangalala, Yuli, and Zurak, (all in Wase, Plateau State);Kukawa (in Kanam LGA, Plateau State); and Lau and Karim Lamido LGAs (in Taraba State).

The House further urged the Inspector General of Police to immediately deploy Mopol Squadrons to utilize the Kadarko Police Barracks in Wase already constructed since the Obasanjo Administration but yet to be utilized, and to provide Mopol Squadron Formations/bases in Pinau, Bangalala,Yuli, and Zurak,(all in ase Federal Constituency); Kukawa (in Kanam LGA,Plateau State);and Lau and Karim Lamido LGAs (in Taraba State).

Wase recalled that on 11th December, 2021, several of these bandits attacked Pinau Village in Wase LGA of Plateau State killing several persons and injuring many.

A minute silence was observed the House in honour of those killed by bandits across the country.