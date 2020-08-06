Reps to report CBN, NNPC to Buhari over refusal to honour summons

The House of Representatives is set to report some key federal government’s owned agencies to President Muhammad Buhari over their refusal to appear before its Committee on Public Accounts to answer queries on alleged financial irregularities, or clarify certain records indicting them by other agencies.

Such agencies or their helmsmen as made available by the committee include Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emiefele, Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Managing Director of the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), Haha Hadiza Bala Usman and the Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPA).

The named agencies, alongside the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) failed to appear before the Committee on Public Accounts, which was asking questions on the sale of some government landed properties across the country.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Wole Oke has therefore directed Clerk of the panel, to forward a petition to the president through the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and the Chief of Staff to the President, informing him of the refusal of the heads of the agencies to honour its invitations, hoping the president would compel them to honour its summons within seven days.

Meanwhile, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Nigeria Electricity Liabilities Management Company (NELMC) at the committee’s sitting Wednesday denied selling any government property or being in possession of any proceeds from such sales.