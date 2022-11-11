Reps to resume plenary November 14

Leadership of the House of Representatives has fixed Monday, November 14, 2022 as resumption day of regular plenary of the House.

This was against the earlier scheduled date of November 15 by the House before embarking on a three weeks break for budget for its standing committees to engage MDAs on the 2023 budget.

The new resumption date was communicated via a circular released Thursday by Clerk of the House, Dr Yahaya Danzaria.

“This is to inform all Hon. members and the general public that the House of Representatives will resume plenary on Monday 14th November, 2022 at 11:00am as against the 15th earlier announced.

“This resumption is intended to attend to urgent legislative issues. All inconveniences are regretted,” the circular stated.