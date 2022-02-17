Reps urge INEC to adopt physical registration for CVR







The House of Representatives has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately adopt the physical option to register people in the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise.





The House resolution followed a motion calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission, to Urgently Deploy Physical Enumerators and Other Assistance to conduct New Voter Registration Across all Federal Constituencies, sponsored by Hon. Abubakar Makki Yalleman.





Yalleman on Thursday, noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was established to, among other things, organize elections in Nigeria as well as put all necessary processes in place for the successful conduct of

elections in Nigeria





He however observed that INEC in carrying out one of its constitutional duties, has put in place the machinery for the virtual Continuous Voters Registration (CVR), which has been ongoing, but that Mallam Madori/Kaugama Federal Constituency, which he represents, and many other Federal Constituencies have been placed at disadvantage position due to non-availability of Registration centers and officials, inadequate power supply, insufficient operational tools and equipment as well as inadequate enlightenment program, the effect of which are low figure recorded within the constituencies.





“If the voter’s registration exercise is concluded without addressing the above-mentioned challenges, thousands of potential voters in Nigeria will be disenfranchised during the forthcoming elections”, he said, adding that given current realities in the Constituency, INEC may need to engage in both physical and virtual processes by introducing physical enumerators to make up for the lapses in the online registration exercise.”