Rescue the North from banditry

As killings and kidnappings are on the rise in Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina and Niger states, one must wonder how to figure out a safe and secure way to live in the North. Telecom services are no longer active in the places ravaged by armed banditry, yet bandits continue to unleash their savage, horrific activities in those areas. The distressing news from Sokoto, Niger, Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna must leave one heartbroken.

Therefore, I believe that shutting down the telecommunication networks, ban of weekly markets, and other stringent measures shouldn’t be taken as the last solution to end banditry. Obviously, the incessant attacks showed that shutting down means of communication shouldn’t be taken as the last resort to end banditry.

Very unfortunate to note that perpetual fear of attacks, uncertainties pertaining to safety of lives has now become the order of the day. People don’t know what tomorrow might unfold concerning the safety of their lives. Are there not enough security forces capable to give the affected people a stronger sense of security?

My dear President Muhammadu Buhari, are you aware of the fact that villagers now emptied their hard-earned treasuries to ransom themselves from bandits? Most times, security forces are stationed in the cities, while leaving rural communities at the mercy of bandits. That’s why you see the activities of armed bandits affect mostly rural communities. The horrific stories emanating from bandits’ zones must leave one speechless.

Despite all measures to stop armed banditry, one must ask why abductions, killing of innocent people remain persistent in the North-west. Also, with all the presence of complete security apparatus, one must feel terrible over the continuous murder of innocent people. I’ll not relent on my calls that maximum regard should be given to the provision of enough security forces in the villages, with capabilities to confront the bandits.

Only sufficient provision of security agents capable to withstand or, more so, stop whatever assaults, or threats bandits pose could help to make people feel a sense of peace. Mr. President, you have shown capable performance with respect to Boko Haram. However, we still believe in your ability to do the same to armed bandits.

The North-west is under siege of bandits. Consequently, it’s imperative to go back to the drawing board for peace, normalcy to reign in the North-west states. It’s high time everything possible is done to rescue the North from the stranglehold of armed banditry. It’s the government’s responsibility to put a stop to the rampant abductions, killings that plague the North-west region.

Contrary to Sheikh Ahmad Mahmud Gumi’s stance, whom I have greater respect and due regard to, I don’t believe such savage beasts deserve.to be treated with tenderness. Thus, with all due respect, I beg to disagree with Gumi’s reconciliation brand. Te bandits’ harmful actions display wilful disregard for negotiations.

I have to reiterate my stand with the fact that the government is doing everything to bring an end to this insecurity. But recent increase of killings, kidnappings prompted me to urge the government to intensify actions, and launch an-all out effort to save the North-west from this deteriorating insecurity.

Abbas Datti, Kano

