Research Institute set to stage festival games in November

The 17th edition of the Research Institutes Games Association of Nigeria (RIGAN) Festival Games has been scheduled to hold from November 26 to December 5, 2021,

RIGAN President, Professor Owolade Oluwaferanmi, who disclosed this in a chart with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, said the 10-day sporting events will hold at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Professor Oluwaferanmi also stated that the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) Abuja is the host institute.

“Research Institute Games Association of Nigeria, RIGAN Festival Games will hold from November 26 to December 5, 2021,” the President said.

“The venue is Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja while the host institute is Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Abuja.”

The president noted that the participating institutes will battle for trophies and medals in 12 sporting activities.

The sporting events include 5-aside football for Veteran men of 50 years and above; Volleyball, Athletes- digital and veterans of 50 years and above for men while women’s age is set at 45 years above.

Also to feature during the festival include Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis, Squash – veterans and digital for men and women within the age bracket of 50 and 45 years, respectively.

Other sporting events on parade are Dart, Draught, AYO, Chess and Scrabble.

About 2,500 sportsmen and women from 30 research and development institutes across the country are expected to participate in the games.

The Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, FRIN, Ibadan emerged the overall champions of the 16th RIGAN Games held at Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute, NIBRRI, in Sango-Ota, Ogun State with 20 Gold, 21 Silver and 22 Bronze medals.

20 institutes battled for honours during the 10-day festivals held two years ago.

