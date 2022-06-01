Researcher harps on addressing barriers limiting youth inclusion in national affairs

The Lead Researcher of Baseline Study on the implementation of Youth, Peace and Security in Nigeria, Kola Ibraheem has stressed the need to address structural barriers that limit the meaningful inclusion in young people across the country.

Ibraheem who made the recommendation during the paper presentation on stakeholders’ Consultative and Validation meeting on Baseline Study on Youth Peace and Security (YPS) implementation in Nigeria organised by Building Blocks for Peace Foundation on Wednesday in Abuja further said there is also need to create an enabling environment of the breadth of Youth-led and youth-focused organizations activities.

He said there is urgent need for institutional capacity building on YPS for all relevant actors on implementation of YPS.

He also said there is need to cultivate the support of the media, traditional and religious institutions and the academic community towards supporting YPS programming in Nigeria.

Ibraheem further noted that given by the commitment of the Nigerian Government and youth groups towards YPS implementation,donors ,agencies ,multilateral and bilateral organisations , development partners and international NGOs need to step up their support interms of finding support and capacity building for civil societies and youth groups involved in YPS programming .

In his opening remarks, the Executive Director of Building Blocks for Peace Foundation, Rafiu Lawal said that the successful implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) must translate to young people having all the needed support to contribute to the peace process and also achieve their life aspiration .

He said localizing Nigeria’s National Action Plan on Youth, Peace and Security requires a multi-stakeholder and a comprehensive approach .

“Government and it’s agencies , CSOs,Youth groups, Media and other relevant entities must come together if this would be achieve,” he said .

He explained that the foundation is a registered network of young people working on conflict prevention ,peacebuilding, democratic governance and sustainable development in Nigeria.

He said with the support partner organisation, they are renowned for mobilizing young people for peacebuilding in Nigeria and Africa .

Also, the Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi said AAN is an organization that is dedicated to the fight against poverty with it’s vision of a just , equitable and sustainable world ; a world without poverty and injustice in which every persons enjoys his or her right to life with dignity and freedom from poverty and all forms of oppression.

Ene who was represented by the Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist, ActionAid Nigeria, Samuel Ikani lauded Building Blocks for Peace Foundation for the steps taken so far towards the implementation of the National baseline study on the implementation of the YPS agenda in Nigeria which they have come to validate .

According to him, this could not have come at a better time than this ,as Nigeria prepares for another national elections where the youth are expected to play active roles.

