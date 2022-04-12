Reserves decline $317m to $39.5bn in March 2022 – FBNQuest

Nigeria’s gross official reserves declined by $317 million (-0.8 per cent) month-on-month (m/m) to $39.5 billion in March. The drop is the fifth in a row. The reserves have been depleting by roughly $451 million on average on a monthly basis since November 2021. Although an expected boost to the buffer is due from Nigeria’s $1.25 billion Eurobond issue in Mar ’22, the gross reserves are calculated on a 30-day moving average basis. As such, we expect this to be properly reflected in the reserves in coming days.

Total reserves at end-Mar covered 9.4 months’ merchandise imports based on the balance of payments for the 12 months to September 2021, and 7.2 months when services are added.

“We consider this a healthy buffer. For a more accurate picture, we must adjust this gross figure for the pipeline of delayed external payments”, said analysts at FBNQuest.

Although elevated crude oil prices, which are currently above $100/barrel, should augur well for the reserves, accretion has been hampered by Nigeria’s low crude oil output, which has been exacerbated by oil theft and pipeline vandalisation.

Another factor is the NNPC’s deduction of subsidy claims from source before making remittance to the federation account.