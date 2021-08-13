Residents beg FERMA to fix Okene – Auchi road

Residents of Okene local government area of Kogi state have appealed to the federal government and Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to as a matter of urgency attend to the deplorable condition of Okene- Auchi road to ease the plight of commuters plying the road.

Speaking on the bad nature of the road , the chairman of Okene local government, Hon. AbdulRazaq Muhammed, stated that the local government has since written officially to FERMA over the condition of the road.

He said due to the deplorable condition of Okene checkpoint- Ohiana portion of the road, commuters, especially trailers, trucks and other articulated vehicles spend nights on the road before passing through the bad portion of the road.



“Most worrisome is that in the last two days, the grid lock created has extended to Okene Township thereby blocking the major road that passes true the town,” he stated.

The council chairman appealed to FERMA to do something urgently to remedy the condition of the federal road to alleviate the hardship faced by commuters and other users of the road.

Also speaking on the deplorable state of Okene – Okpela – Auchi – Benin road, a human rights activist Ahmed Adoke , said the situation has already caused socio-economic hardship to Okene and its environ in the last one week.